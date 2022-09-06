One person found stabbed in Greensboro Tuesday night, according to police

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a stabbing incident on Douglas Street at Martin Luther King Drive shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police said they found the victim with a non-life-threatening injury.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.