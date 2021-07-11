Police investigating after two people shot in Downtown Greensboro overnight

Police said one person was taken to the hospital by EMS and a minor later arrived at a hospital for treatment.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after two people were hurt in a shooting in Downtown Greensboro early Sunday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., police said they responded to the One17 Sofa Bar & Lounge on North Greene Street after getting a call about a shooting.

Investigators said one person was found in stable condition and taken to the hospital by EMS. According to police, a minor who had been shot later arrived at a local hospital by a personal car.

Police said both people are in stable condition.

Greensboro Police said no suspect information is available at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.