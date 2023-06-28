A week after Greensboro drag queen mural vandalism, 20-year-old was charged

The Bearded Goat is working with the Greensboro Police Department on how to proceed with the charges.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editors Note: The video above is from previous reporting on June 21.

A 20-year-old has been charged and cited with vandalizing the mural of a Greensboro drag queen at The Bearded Goat on Tuesday, June 20, Greensboro police said.

Caleb Mize was charged and cited by police on Tuesday, June 27.

The mural is on the side of the bar and features Brenda the Drag Queen, a Greensboro performer. Drawn on it was a pentagram, horns, and the phrase "I EAT KIDS" written on it.

Mize allegedly admitted to the crime via Instagram direct messages when he allegedly sent Brenda pictures of the vandalism and told her to die.

"This is what hate looks like and it won't be tolerated here. No matter what, we will always continue to support our LGBTQ community and provide a safe space," said the Bearded Goat said.

Brenda helped paint over the vandalism on Wednesday, June 21.

The bar is working with GPD on how to proceed with the charges.

