Drive-by shooting leads to person being shot in the head while at home in Rockingham County

STONEVILLE, N.C. — A person was shot in the head while in their home following a drive-by shooting in Stoneville Saturday night.

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on U.S. 220 Business near Janet Rd. in Stoneville, N.C.

The person who was shot in the head was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is not releasing the victim's name at this time pending notification of their next of kin. No suspect or vehicle information is available at this time, deputies said.