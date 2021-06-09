Woman shot in chest in Winston-Salem apartment complex parking lot

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting on Lawrence Way. Officers said a woman told them a car pulled up and someone inside it started shooting.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a 21-year-old woman was shot in the chest in an apartment complex parking lot Tuesday night.

Officers responded to Lawrence Way at Asterpark Apartments a little after 9:30 p.m.

Police said the woman told them she was in the parking lot when a car pulled up and someone inside it started shooting. Shortly after, she noticed she'd been shot.

Investigators said the woman is in the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

A shooter has not been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.