22-year-old injured in drive-by shooting at a party in Winston-Salem

A man shot in the hip during a drive-by at a party in Winston-Salem Sunday, according to police.
The Winston-Salem Police Department got a call around 4:28 a.m. to the 5200 block of Pineview Drive about shooting.
After an investigation, police said 22-year-old Kevin Toribio Hernandez was standing outside during a house party before a vehicle drove through the area and fired multiple shot at him and the home.
Hernandez was shot in his hip. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
This investigation is ongoing and appears to be an isolated incident.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.