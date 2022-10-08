22-year-old injured in drive-by shooting at a party in Winston-Salem

Police said it happened on the 5200 block of Pineview Drive at 4:28 a.m.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The main video above is from a previous story about the Winston-Salem community discussing a program aimed at curbing youth violence.

A man shot in the hip during a drive-by at a party in Winston-Salem Sunday, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department got a call around 4:28 a.m. to the 5200 block of Pineview Drive about shooting.

After an investigation, police said 22-year-old Kevin Toribio Hernandez was standing outside during a house party before a vehicle drove through the area and fired multiple shot at him and the home.

Hernandez was shot in his hip. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

This investigation is ongoing and appears to be an isolated incident.