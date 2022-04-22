Drive-by shooting in Greensboro leaves 2 injured

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a shooter after a drive-by in Greensboro Friday.
Officers were called just before 7:45 p.m. to I-40 east between Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road for reports of the shooting. Officers found one person in a vehicle who had been shot in the leg and another who was shot in the shoulder.
The bullets came from a grey Honda Accord being driven by a woman with a man in the passenger’s seat, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.