Drive-by shooting in Greensboro leaves 2 injured

Police are looking for a man and woman who they say were in a grey Honda Accord.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a shooter after a drive-by in Greensboro Friday.

Officers were called just before 7:45 p.m. to I-40 east between Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road for reports of the shooting. Officers found one person in a vehicle who had been shot in the leg and another who was shot in the shoulder.

The bullets came from a grey Honda Accord being driven by a woman with a man in the passenger’s seat, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

