Juveniles hospitalized after a shooting on Bridges Dr. in High Point

High Point police said two juveniles suffered from gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two juveniles were shot during a drive-by in High Point Monday night, according to police.

It happened around 5:54 p.m.

High Point police said they received a call to the 1400 block of Bridges Drive about a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two juvenile victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

An officer took one victim to a hospital and EMS took the second victim. Police said the victims were last listed in stable condition.

This story is developing.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

