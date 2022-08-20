Drive by shooting leaves one injured on Willoughby Dr. in Kernersville

When deputies arrived, they found a person inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A person was shot during a drive by in Kernersville Saturday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said it happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of Willoughby Drive. When they arrived, they found a person inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

This investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting, is urged to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.