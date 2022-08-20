x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Drive by shooting leaves one injured on Willoughby Dr. in Kernersville

When deputies arrived, they found a person inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.
Credit: polack - stock.adobe.com
Close-up of the blue and red lights on top of a police vehicle

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A person was shot during a drive by in Kernersville Saturday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies said it happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of Willoughby Drive. When they arrived, they found a person inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

This investigation is ongoing. 

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this shooting. 

Anyone with information about this shooting, is urged to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112. 

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Triad sheriffs pay respects to fallen Wake County deputy

Before You Leave, Check This Out