Drive by shooting leaves one injured on Willoughby Dr. in Kernersville

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A person was shot during a drive by in Kernersville Saturday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said it happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of Willoughby Drive. When they arrived, they found a person inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this shooting, is urged to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112.
