GREENSBORO, N.C. — A drive-by shooting left one person injured in Greensboro Sunday.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Woodmere Drive.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and there is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

