Crime

Drive by shooting in Winston-Salem seriously injures man

Winston-Salem police found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the neck.
Credit: WFMY

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department responded got a call about a shooting on Bates Drive.

Officers said when they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his neck. 

He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition. 

Investigators said unknown subjects drove by and fired several rounds toward the man's house, striking the man. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. 

You can also view "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County" on Facebook.

