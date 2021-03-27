Drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem sends man to hospital

Demar Floyd says he was on N. Cherry St. when someone shot at him from a passing vehicle.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man in Winston-Salem was shot during a drive-by shooting Friday night. Police are looking for the suspects.

Demar Floyd, 27, was standing on 2000 block of N. Cherry St. just before 8:30 p.m. when someone shot at him from a passing vehicle. Floyd was hit in his back and taken to the hospital.

His injuries are considered non-life-threatening, authorities said.

Floyd could not provide more information about the incident and witnesses could not describe the vehicle, Winston-Salem police said. The suspect and the suspect's location are unknown at this time.