Drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem sends man to hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man in Winston-Salem was shot during a drive-by shooting Friday night. Police are looking for the suspects.
Demar Floyd, 27, was standing on 2000 block of N. Cherry St. just before 8:30 p.m. when someone shot at him from a passing vehicle. Floyd was hit in his back and taken to the hospital.
His injuries are considered non-life-threatening, authorities said.
Floyd could not provide more information about the incident and witnesses could not describe the vehicle, Winston-Salem police said. The suspect and the suspect's location are unknown at this time.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.