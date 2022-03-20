x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: 1 taken to hospital after drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Police said one person is in the hospital after being shot while inside a home early Sunday morning.
Credit: WFMY
Winston-Salem Police car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after they said a person was shot while inside a home in Winston-Salem early Sunday morning. 

The call came in for a reported shooting on North Graham Avenue just before 3 a.m. 

Police said they found a man with minor injuries who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital by EMS but is expected to be OK.

Police said evidence at the scene and witness statements lead them to believe this was a drive-by shooting. 

The victim was inside the home on North Graham Avenue when several shots were fired into the house, according to police. 

Police said this investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.

Related Articles

In Other News

Police investigate shooting on Woodbriar Ave. in Greensboro