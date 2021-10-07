Man injured in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured one person on Thursday.
It happened shortly after 4 a.m. on New Walkertown Road. The victim - a 23-year-old man - told officers he was walking down the street when a black four-door Audi drove by and someone inside shot him three times in the legs and bottom.
Police said the man walked to a nearby convenience store for help after being shot. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.
Police have not released suspect information.
If you have information that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.