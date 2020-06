According to police, one person had non-life-threatening injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on Woodbriar Avenue Thursday.

Following the shooting, parts of Woodbriar Avenue were blocked off. The Avenue opened back up shortly after 10 p.m.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.