Driver identified in hit-and-run leaving man dead in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have identified the driver who killed a man in a hit-and-run on North Church Street.
Joseph Craig Shelton, 42, is facing a felony hit-and-run charge, resulting in the death of Jerry McBride. He was also facing the following charges:
- driving while license revoked
- operating a vehicle without registration or insurance
- operating a vehicle with a fictitious tag
It should be noted that police are still looking for Shelton.
Jerry McBride, 67, was walking along the southbound lane of North Church Street when he was by Shelton's car on November 25.
Shelton left the scene before officers arrived, but his car was left there.
McBride died from his injuries the next day.