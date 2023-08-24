Impaired driver charged after crashing into Triad fire department, troopers say

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said an impaired driver crashed an SUV into a Triad fire department Tuesday.
Troopers said around 10:12 a.m. they received a call about a crash at Foster Road and Mt. Hope Church Road in Guilford County.
NCSHP said 62-year-old Kimberly Thompson Moser of Pleasant Garden was traveling west on Foster Road, driving a 2018 Ford Escape SUV. Troopers said Moser failed to stop at the intersection at Mt. Hope Church Road and drove across the T-intersection and through a ditch. Moser continued driving through a grassy field and side-swiped a parked vehicle before she hit the side of the Mt. Hope Fire Department, according to investigators.
Moser suffered a personal injury and was taken to the closest hospital, according to Troopers.
Troopers said Moser was charged with driving while impaired.
The scene at 11:38 a.m.
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It, TODAY!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.