Impaired driver charged after crashing into Triad fire department, troopers say

NC State Highway Patrol said 62-year-old Kimberly Thompson Moser is facing charges after crashing into the side of Mt. Hope Fire Department.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said an impaired driver crashed an SUV into a Triad fire department Tuesday.

Troopers said around 10:12 a.m. they received a call about a crash at Foster Road and Mt. Hope Church Road in Guilford County.

NCSHP said 62-year-old Kimberly Thompson Moser of Pleasant Garden was traveling west on Foster Road, driving a 2018 Ford Escape SUV. Troopers said Moser failed to stop at the intersection at Mt. Hope Church Road and drove across the T-intersection and through a ditch. Moser continued driving through a grassy field and side-swiped a parked vehicle before she hit the side of the Mt. Hope Fire Department, according to investigators.

Moser suffered a personal injury and was taken to the closest hospital, according to Troopers.

Troopers said Moser was charged with driving while impaired.

The scene at 11:38 a.m.

