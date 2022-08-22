Driver dead after officer-involved shooting in Greensboro

It happened Sunday at around 9:08 p.m on W. Market Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Greensboro. It happened around 9:00 p.m. Sunday along the 4900 block of W. Market Street.

It started when a police officer pulled the driver over for an undisclosed traffic violation. After investigating, the officer determined the car was stolen.

As the officer approached the driver, they sped away. When the officer was able to stop the driver again, several people ran from the car. Police said while the officer tried to detain the other occupants, the driver accelerated hitting the officer's patrol car. Police said the driver then accelerated again, forcing the officer to fire in the driver's direction. The driver died at the scene.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, the Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division will conduct an internal investigation to determine whether Greensboro Police Department policies were followed.