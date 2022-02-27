Deadly train crash in Thomasville

Detectives said an Amtrak train moving between 65 and 70 mph, hit and killed a driver of a 2013 Ford Focus.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A person is dead after a train hit a vehicle in Thomasville Saturday evening, according to police.

Thomasville officers got a call around 8:15 p.m. about a crash at Turner Street and East Main Street involving a train and a 2013 Ford Focus. The Ford was headed south on Turner Street before crossing East Main Street.

Detectives said when the Ford turned right at the railroad crossing, an Amtrak train moving between 65 and 70 mph, hit and killed the driver.

The driver of the Ford is yet to be identified.

Police said there were 54 passengers on board the train traveling from Charlotte to Raleigh with three crew members.