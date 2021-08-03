Driver drops off juvenile with gunshot wound at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital

Police say a driver dropped off an injured juvenile at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

Winston-Salem police said a driver left after dropping off two juveniles at Wake Forest Baptist hospital, one of which had a gunshot wound.

WSPD said the injury wasn't serious and the injured person is a man. Police said he had one wound to his calf. They aren't releasing any information about either of the juveniles yet.

Neither of the kids gave police information about the shooting.

The driver left after dropping the two juveniles off, according to police. WSPD said the driver was driving a dark, CRV-type vehicle and was wearing a white shirt with black shorts.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.