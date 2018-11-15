HIGH POINT, NC (WFMY) -- A runner sustained significant injuries after being hit by a vehicle in High Point.

According to the High Point Police Department, the incident occurred on Wednesday, November 7 at 6:15 a.m on Barrow Rd at Williard Dairy Rd.

After hitting the 44-year-old runner, the driver of what is believed to be a Honda CRV Style SUV fled the scene.

High Point Police are seeking any information that leads to the identification of the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Jeffrey Crouse at 336-887-7833.

