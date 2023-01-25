Driver that killed 3 and injured 2 others, including a firefighter, had BAC of .23

The driver who killed a mother and two children in a head-on crash in Davidson County had a Blood Alcohol Content of nearly three times the legal limit.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — According to a crash report, Robyn L Degennaro had a BAC of .23 which is nearly three times the legal limit.

The report also says Degennaro was driving 90 mph in a 55 mph zone at the time of the crash.

Troopers told WFMY a few days ago that Degennaro died as a result of their injuries from the crash.

The crash happened on January 6 on Highway 109, south of Cid Road.

Trooper said Robyn Degennaro was driving a Toyota that went left of center and hit a Chrysler head-on, then a Chevrolet. As a result, three people died and two others, a firefighter and his son, were injured.

The firefighter, Brian Reeder has been a firefighter at Silver Valley Fire Department for 15 years.

Reeder and his 13-year-old son were on their way home on January 6th after a school dance when the crash happened.

Firefighters who work with Reeder said it was actually Reeder's son who pulled his father out of the car.

Both were taken to the hospital, Reeder with an injured leg and his 13-year-old son with minor cuts and bruises. They have since been released.

A fundraiser is being held for Reeder and his son at Skipper's Seafood of Thomasville on Monday, January 30th to raise money for the family.

The fundraiser will take place from 4:30 pm to 7 pm where people can purchase take-out orders. All proceeds will go to the Reeder family.

A memorial service was held for the 3 who died in the crash.

"Brittany and the boys were everything to me. We always made it through everything together, and now I'm going through the worst part of my life without them," said the boys' father, Dennis Palmer.