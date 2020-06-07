4 arrested after High Point police find drugs in home

High Point Police as well as Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearm officers say they found drugs, cash, and ammunition in a house that people kept calling about.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police say a search warrant helped them uncover drugs and cash.

After multiple complaints, a warrant was issued for a home on Uwharrie road. ATF and High Point police officers entered the home on July 2 and found Heroin, Cocaine, ecstasy, a small amount of marijuana, and a little more than $1,200 in cash.

Four arrests were made. Jefferey Quick was charged with multiple Possession With Intent to Sell or Distribute. Jimmy Twyman was charged with Trafficking Heroin and Felony Posession of Schedule I Controlled substance. Shannon Mahan was also charged with multiple possession charges. Savannah Vernon was charged with Trafficking and possession as well.