Drugs seized in High Point, 2 people facing charges

Police seized 68 grams of cocaine, 38 grams of heroin, and $2,500 in cash.
Credit: Andrew - stock.adobe.com

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two people are facing drug charges in High Point.

High Point police arrived at Triangle Lake Road around 9:40 a.m. Thursday to execute a search warrant, where they seized 68 grams of cocaine, 38 grams of heroin, 29 Suboxone patches, a shotgun, $2,500 in cash and a loaded AR-15 rifle.

Officers arrested LaKisha Harris, 40, and Joshua Cureton, 31.

They are being charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin, possession of firearm by felon, and maintaining a dwelling for drug activity near school/daycare.

