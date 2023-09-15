Drug bust in Surry County recovered at least 21 lbs. of marijuana

Detectives apprehended five people and several pounds of illicit drugs.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The Surry County Sheriff's Office performed a drug bust, arresting five people and recovering several pounds of drugs from Dobson and Pinnacle on Sept. 12.

It all started with a vehicle stop.

On McKinney Road in Mount Airy, detectives allegedly located trafficking amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone, Xanax, marijuana and a revolver. Detectives arrested Marcus Clark Lawson, 31, and Lela Noella Shipman, 40.

Lawson was arrested with 19 counts of drug charges and 1 weapons charge. He received a secured bond of $3.8 million. He is set to appear in court on Sept. 27, deputies said.

Shipman was charged with two counts of conspiring to trafficking opium or heroin and one count of fugitive from justice. She received a secured bond of $120,000 and is set to appear in court on Sept. 27, according to deputies.

Detectives later executed a search warrant for a home in Dobson. Detectives allegedly found trafficking amounts of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, synthetic THC/wax, marijuana, Xanax, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Detectives arrested Rebecca Marie Dryer, 40, Jerwin Kai Dobson, 32, and Lawson, once again.

Dryer was arrested with nine drug charges and received a $1.13 million secured bond. He is expected to appear in court on Sept. 27, police said.

Dobson was charged with four drug charges and one count of resisting a public officer. Dobson received a $100,000 secured bond with a court date of Sept. 27, police said.

Detectives then executed a search warrant for a home in Pinnacle where they located a trafficking amount of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, at least 21 lbs. of marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia, and five different firearms.