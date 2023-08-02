Drugs and a sleeping woman found at a gas pump by Randolph County deputies

Randolph County deputies found drugs in a car after they woke up a woman who was sleep for 45 minutes at a gas pump.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County deputies responded to a gas station, where a person was sleep at the pump for almost an hour.

Deputies found 34-year-old, Jasmine Bennett, at the pump sleep for 45 minutes on Tuesday.

Once deputies were able to wake her up, they started to investigate. During the search, Bennett told deputies she had drugs in the car and turned them over.

Additional deputies came to help search the car, where they found more drugs.

Bennett faces multiple controlled substances charges, in addition to:

- felony possession of methamphetamine

- felony maintain dwelling for controlled substance

- misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

