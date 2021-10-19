x
Crime

Officers nab drugs, stolen gun at Winston-Salem house

Police got a call about shots being fired. It led them to a house where they found illegal drugs and guns.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shots fired investigation led to Winston-Salem police officers finding several drugs and guns at a house. 

According to a release, officers responded to the 2900 block of Glenn Avenue about gunfire around 8:30 p.m. Monday. 

Police found three guns - one which was listed as stolen - and several different types of illegal drugs like meth, heroin, marijuana and cocaine. 

Two men were arrested. 

Dejuan Austin faces more than a dozen charges. He wasn't allowed bond. His charges are the following: 

  • Possession of firearm by felon
  • Possession of stolen firearm
  • PWIMSD Meth
  • Discharging firearm in city limits
  • Carrying a concealed gun (F)
  • Trafficking opium or heroin
  • PWIMSD SCH I
  • PWISD Marijuana
  • Possession of marijuana paraphernalia
  • PWISD Cocaine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • PWIMSD SCH II
  • Possession of weapon of mass destruction

Raynard Wright was given a $5,000 unsecured bond. He was charged with the following: 

  • Carrying a concealed gun (m)
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

