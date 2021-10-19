Officers nab drugs, stolen gun at Winston-Salem house

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shots fired investigation led to Winston-Salem police officers finding several drugs and guns at a house.
According to a release, officers responded to the 2900 block of Glenn Avenue about gunfire around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Police found three guns - one which was listed as stolen - and several different types of illegal drugs like meth, heroin, marijuana and cocaine.
Two men were arrested.
Dejuan Austin faces more than a dozen charges. He wasn't allowed bond. His charges are the following:
- Possession of firearm by felon
- Possession of stolen firearm
- PWIMSD Meth
- Discharging firearm in city limits
- Carrying a concealed gun (F)
- Trafficking opium or heroin
- PWIMSD SCH I
- PWISD Marijuana
- Possession of marijuana paraphernalia
- PWISD Cocaine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- PWIMSD SCH II
- Possession of weapon of mass destruction
Raynard Wright was given a $5,000 unsecured bond. He was charged with the following:
- Carrying a concealed gun (m)
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of marijuana paraphernalia