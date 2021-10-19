Officers nab drugs, stolen gun at Winston-Salem house

Police got a call about shots being fired. It led them to a house where they found illegal drugs and guns.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shots fired investigation led to Winston-Salem police officers finding several drugs and guns at a house.

According to a release, officers responded to the 2900 block of Glenn Avenue about gunfire around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Police found three guns - one which was listed as stolen - and several different types of illegal drugs like meth, heroin, marijuana and cocaine.

Two men were arrested.

Dejuan Austin faces more than a dozen charges. He wasn't allowed bond. His charges are the following:

Possession of firearm by felon

Possession of stolen firearm

PWIMSD Meth

Discharging firearm in city limits

Carrying a concealed gun (F)

Trafficking opium or heroin

PWIMSD SCH I

PWISD Marijuana

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

PWISD Cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

PWIMSD SCH II

Possession of weapon of mass destruction

Raynard Wright was given a $5,000 unsecured bond. He was charged with the following: