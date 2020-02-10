Drugs, guns, thousands in cash seized in Yadkin County bust

Meth, heroin and other drugs along with more than $7,000 and counterfeit cash were found when deputies searched a property on Wright Road.

HAMPTONVILLE, N.C. — Four people were arrested in a drug bust Wednesday in Yadkin County.

The sheriff’s office executed a warrant on Wright Road in Hamptonville after neighbors complained, surveillance and a drug sale to an undercover officer, according to a news release.

During their search, deputies found 33 grams of methamphetamine, 6.7 grams of heroin, 9 grams of marijuana and six 6 units of alprazolam. Deputies also found 7 guns, counterfeit money, more than $7,000 in drug money and a large amount of drug paraphernalia, the release said.

Deputies arrested Jonathan Shawn Robbins, 43, Jordan Hakeem Shajuan Sawyers, 24, Makayla Ja’nice Owens, 26 and Casey Lane Hodges, 29.

They face the following charges:

Robbins of Hamptonville, was arrested and charged with:

Felony trafficking schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine.

Felony conspiracy to traffic a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine.

Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule II, methamphetamine.

Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule IV, alprazolam.

Felony possession of counterfeit currency.

Felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

Four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Felony possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robbins was taken to the Yadkin County Detention Center. He is being held on a $150,000 bond. He is expected in court on Oct. 7.

Sawyers, of Winston-Salem, was arrested and charged with:

Felony conspiracy to traffic a schedule I controlled substance, heroin.

Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule IV, alprazolam.

Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule VI, marijuana.

Felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances.

Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sawyers was also taken to the Yadkin County Detention Center. He is being held on a $75,000 bond. Sawyers’ is also expected in court on Oct. 7.

Owens, of North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with:

Felony trafficking schedule I controlled substance, heroin.

Felony conspiracy to traffic a schedule I controlled substance, heroin.

Felony Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule I, heroin.

Felony Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule VI, marijuana,

Felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances.

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Owens was taken to the Yadkin County Detention Center. She is being held on a $25,000 bond. Owens is expected to be in court on Oct. 7.

Hodges, of Hamptonville, was arrested and charged with:

Felony conspiracy to traffic a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine.

Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule II, methamphetamine.

Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule IV, alprazolam.

Felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hodges is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond. Hodges is expected in court on Oct. 7.