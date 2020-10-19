Drunken man hits 5-year-old over head with liquor bottle, Rockingham County deputies say

Aaron Tyrone Sheppard, who deputies say was drunk at the time of the incident, is being held on a $3M bond.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man is behind bars after he hit a child with a liquor bottle Saturday, Rockingham County deputies said.

Deputies were called just before 10:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Isabelle Loop in Reidsville for reports of a “disturbance.” Investigators found 25-year-old Aaron Tyrone Sheppard was drunk when he threw a liquor bottle that hit a 5-year-old in the head, deputies said.

The child, who was seriously injured, was taken to a hospital. The child is expected to be OK, deputies said.

Sheppard is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. More charges are expected, according to the sheriff’s office.