GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say a Dudley High School student was found with a gun on campus.

The incident happened on November 21. Greensboro Police tell us school administration was alerted and the arrest was made. The weapon was confiscated and no one was injured.

The student was placed in the Guilford County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

This is the third time in less than 24 hours a gun was found in a Piedmont Triad school. In Alamance County, students at Eastern Alamance and Williams High Schools were both arrested for being found with guns.

