Former teaching assistant gets 77 years for sex crimes with students

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A former Dudley High School teaching assistant and coach was found guilty of having sexual relations with students after a week-long trial, according to the Greensboro District Attorney.

Christopher Arnell Holland was convicted of 2 counts of Statutory Rape of a Child 15 years or younger, 2 counts of Statutory Sex Offense of a Child 12 years or younger and 3 counts of Sex Act with a Student.

Holland has been sentenced to a minimum of 77 years to a maximum of 113 years in prison.

The Greensboro Police Department was first made aware of the allegations on Aug. 13, 2019. The former teaching assistant was arrested for the charges on March 12, 2020.

