Duke Energy bucket truck stolen hits four vehicles, one person injured in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Duke Energy bucket truck was stolen from the Friendly/Murrow area around 2:20 p.m. on Monday, June 26.

Greensboro Police reportedly followed the truck and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver did not stop and continued to drive, according to the Public Information Manager, Josie Cambareri.

The driver hit two police vehicles and two civilian vehicles. One person left with a minor injury. No officers were hurt, said Cambareri.

The vehicle crossed county lines from Guilford County into Alamance County said Cambareri.

Duke Energy gave WFMY News 2 this statement: “A bucket truck was stolen this afternoon in Greensboro. Safety of our customers and communities is our top priority at Duke Energy. We are cooperating and working closely with local law enforcement and are grateful for their quick response.”

Elon Police is currently handling the investigation, according to Alamance County Emergency Services.

This is a developing story.

