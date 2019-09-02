FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police in Fayetteville along ATF officers arrested a pair from Texas last weekend with more than 10 kilograms of cocaine, officials say.

The arrests happened Saturday and also included the FBI as part of the team making the bust, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The seized cocaine, which amounts to about 12 kilograms, has a street value of more than $350,000, the release said.

Javier Barajas Jr., 42, of Mission, Texas, and Arturo Cobos Jr., 57, of Weslaco, Texas, were each charged with trafficking in cocaine, officials said.

The pair is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center, police said.