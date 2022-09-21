Durham man arrested on multiple assault charges in Alamance County

Deputies said he was charged for sexual assault, rape and kidnapping in Haw River on Sunday.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Durham man was charged for sexual assault, rape and kidnapping in Alamance County, according to Alamance County deputies.

Deputies responded to a report of sexual assault and assault inflicting serious bodily injury in the 900 block of Legacy Lane in Haw River on Sunday.

During the investigation, deputies identified the suspect as Melvin Lamor Fields, 38, was arrested Monday.

Fields was charged with the following:

Felony first degree kidnapping

Felony first degree forcible rape

Felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury

Misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury in front of minor

Misdemeanor assault on child under 12 years old

Misdemeanor assault on female

Misdemeanor interfering will emergency communications

Misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon

Misdemeanor communicating threats

He was placed under a $2,000,000 bond.