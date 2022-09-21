Durham man arrested on multiple assault charges in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Durham man was charged for sexual assault, rape and kidnapping in Alamance County, according to Alamance County deputies.
Deputies responded to a report of sexual assault and assault inflicting serious bodily injury in the 900 block of Legacy Lane in Haw River on Sunday.
During the investigation, deputies identified the suspect as Melvin Lamor Fields, 38, was arrested Monday.
Fields was charged with the following:
- Felony first degree kidnapping
- Felony first degree forcible rape
- Felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury
- Misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury in front of minor
- Misdemeanor assault on child under 12 years old
- Misdemeanor assault on female
- Misdemeanor interfering will emergency communications
- Misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon
- Misdemeanor communicating threats
He was placed under a $2,000,000 bond.