Greensboro police searching for attempted robbery suspect

There is a heavy police presence at the scene.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating an attempted robbery in Greensboro Friday.

It happened on E. Cone Blvd. around 11 a.m., officials said.

Officers are searching for an armed suspect in the area.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as details become available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.