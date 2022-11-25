Eagle Springs man arrested after Montgomery County church fire

Investigators said the church was intentionally set on fire.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of an Eagle Springs man after he set a Montgomery County Church Saturday night.

Shane Deante Jones, 24, was arrested by special agents with the Department of Insurance's Criminal Investigations Division and charged with:

breaking and entering of a place of worship

burning a church or religious building

burning personal property

According to the arrest warrant, Jones broke into the church, set it on fire and set the church's altar Bible on fire.

Special agents along with fire investigators were requested to assist in the investigation of a fire that occurred at the Candor United Methodist Church on South Main Street.

The investigation revealed that the church fire was intentionally set.

Jones was arrested at the Moore County Jail, where he is being held on multiple other charges. He is being held under $145,000 secured bond.