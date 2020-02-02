CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died and at least one other person was injured after a shooting in east Charlotte Saturday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers responded to the reported shooting near 8600 Old Concord Rd shortly before 5 p.m.

Medic also responded. Paramedic pronounced one shooting victim dead. Another person was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries. The extent of those injuries was not immediately known.

The investigation is active and on-going.

