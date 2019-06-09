A former school volunteer at East Forsyth High in Kernersville is facing some serious charges involving a student. Shonte Devon Watts has been charged with Indecent Liberties with a Student and three counts of Disseminating Material Harmful to a Minor. Kernersville police confirmed the charges Friday afternoon in a news release.

Police didn't include much other information was included about the investigation or the crimes.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools released a statement saying Watts was a former volunteer at the school. The investigation started in October 2018, the school system confirms. Watts has been on suspension after the allegations came to light and officers started investigating.

Their statement says a former volunteer at East Forsyth was charged with inappropriate interactions with a student.

Full statement:

"On Friday, September 6, 2019, a former Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School volunteer, Shonte Watts, was charged with crimes involving inappropriate interactions with a student. Watt’s status as a volunteer at East Forsyth High School was suspended when school officials learned of the investigation in October of last year. We will continue to work with law enforcement through this investigation and always take allegations concerning the safety and well-being of our students seriously. We encourage parents to make us aware of any situation that concerns them."

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users