One person shot in early morning assault: Greensboro Police

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have upgraded a hit and run investigation into a shooting.

At 1:41 a.m. Tuesday morning officers were sent to the 2000 block of East Market Street to investigate a hit and run and possible assault. When GPD arrived they found one victim shot. The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

No suspect information has been provided. East Market Street at Gillespie Street is currently closed as police investigate.