One person shot in early morning assault: Greensboro Police

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have upgraded a hit and run investigation into a shooting.
At 1:41 a.m. Tuesday morning officers were sent to the 2000 block of East Market Street to investigate a hit and run and possible assault. When GPD arrived they found one victim shot. The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital.
No suspect information has been provided. East Market Street at Gillespie Street is currently closed as police investigate.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.