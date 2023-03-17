Man and woman charged in Eden drug bust, police say

Eden police said Darius Broadnax and Mary Avellar were charged with numerous felonies and misdemeanors in a drug raid.

EDEN, N.C. — A man and a woman were arrested Thursday after an illegal drug investigation, according to Eden police.

The Eden Police Department said a search warrant was executed on Hamlin Street for 23-year-olds Darius Reid Broadnax and Mary Katelyn Avellar after a continuous, in-depth investigation into the trafficking of illegal narcotics by Broadnax.

Police said around 12:26 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on Broadnax near the intersection of East Aiken Road and Friendly Road. Broadnax was immediately taken into custody on an outstanding order for arrest due to failure to appear.

Investigators said they executed a search warrant on the 600 block of Hamlin Street at the home of Broadnax and Avellar.

During the search, police said they took the following:

286 grams of Fentanyl

47 grams of Cocaine

61 grams of Methamphetamine

30 counterfeit cashier’s checks

1 Firearm

5 grams of marijuana

As a result of the evidence located during the search warrant, Broadnax and Avellar were charged with numerous felony and misdemeanor offenses.

Broadnax was arrested and charged with the following:

Two Counts of Manufacture/Sell/Deliver/Possess a controlled within 1000ft of a public park (F)

One Count of Trafficking in Cocaine (F)

One Count of Trafficking in Opium/Heroin (F)

One Count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine (F)

One Count of Felony Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (F)

One Count of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver a Controlled Substance (F)

Two Counts of Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle/Place for the Manufacture/Sale/Distribution of a controlled substance (F)

One Count of Possession of 5 or more Counterfeit Instruments (F)

One Count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (F)

Two Counts of Child Abuse (M)

One Count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M)

Broadnax is being held in the Rockingham County Jail under a $1,002,500 secured bond.

Avellar was been arrested and charged with the following:

One Count of Manufacture/Sell/Deliver/Possess a controlled within 1000ft of a public park (F)

One Count of Trafficking in Cocaine (F)

One Count of Trafficking in Opium/Heroin (F)

One Count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine (F)

One Count of Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle/Place for the Manufacture/Sale/Distribution of a controlled substance (F)

One Count of Possession of 5 or more Counterfeit Instruments (F)

One Count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (F)

Two Counts of Child Abuse (M)

One Count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M)

Avellar is being held in the Rockingham County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.