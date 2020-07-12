Man held woman hostage for 13 hours, deputies say

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said the man is accused of holding a woman hostage in her own home for 13 hours in Reidsville.

Investigators said Curtis Hodge broke into the woman’s home Saturday night and held her at knifepoint. Deputies said the man also drove the woman to an ATM and forced her to take out money and then took her back to the home where he’s accused of assaulting her multiple times. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.