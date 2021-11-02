'If you call cops, I will kill you' | Suspect beat man in wheelchair with baseball before robbing him, deputies say

Deputies said 34-year-old Michael Lee Muncy broke into an Eden man's home, beat him with a baseball bat, and stole his money and medications.

EDEN, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of beating a man in a wheelchair with a baseball bat and robbing him.

Deputies said 34-year-old Michael Lee Muncy broke into 60-year-old Ronald Scott's home in Eden on Tuesday morning. Muncy beat Mr. Scott with a baseball bat, knocking him out of his wheelchair, according to a release.

Deputies said Muncy hit the victim two more times with the bat after he was already on the ground. He then stole a fanny pack off the victim that had cash, credit cards, and medication.

Muncy reportedly told Mr. Scott, "If you call the cops, I will kill you," before leaving the scene.

Investigators said Muncy is a former acquaintance of Mr. Scott.

Muncy faces several charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault on a handicapped person, felony breaking and entering, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and communicating threats.