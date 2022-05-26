Eden man pleads guilty to murder near apartment complex

Rueben Dillard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

EDEN, N.C. — Rueben Dillard, 26, will spend a minimum of 31 years in prison after murdering a man at an apartment complex in Eden.

On July 25, 2020, Eden police responded to a call at 10 p.m. about a man lying on the ground near an apartment complex on Riverside Drive.

Investigators said 23-year-old Alexander Pulliam lived at that complex and Dillard waited for him to return. Once Pulliam arrived, Dillard chased him through the parking lot and shot him twice, once in the back of the head and the other in the hand. Pulliam died in the parking lot.

A third bullet went through the window into an apartment that had people inside. No one inside was injured.

Dillard received the maximum sentence under North Carolina law based on his prior criminal history record.