Eden man pleads guilty to multiple sex offenses against a child

William Bradley Moore, 37, was sentenced to a minimum of 21 years in prison.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An Eden man pled guilty to multiple rape charges in Wentworth, according to the District Attorney's office.

William Bradley Moore, 37, pled guilty Monday in Rockingham County Superior Court to:

one count of statutory rape of a child 15 years old or younger

one count of statutory sex offense with a child 15 years old or younger

one count of indecent liberties with a minor

two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Moore was sentenced to a minimum of 21 years in prison. Under state law, Moore must serve at least every day of his minimum sentence. He will be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years upon release from prison.

On December 11, 2022, the Eden Police Department received a report from a family member of a minor that the minor had been sexually assaulted by Moore.

Officers conducted an outstanding, professional, and thorough investigation, executing multiple search warrants and gathering the evidence needed to ensure a successful prosecution.

When officers arrived at Moore's house to execute a search warrant, he was in the process of trying to destroy evidence of his crimes.

Officers quickly secured the scene to prevent further destruction of evidence.

Rockingham County Department of Social Services arranged to have the victim taken to Kaleidoscope Children's Advocacy Center of Help Inc., where the victim disclosed being sexually abused by Moore.

"A little over a month before Moore committed these disgusting and despicable crimes, Moore was released from prison after having served over 14 years," District Attorney Jason Ramey said.

This investigation is ongoing.

