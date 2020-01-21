EDEN, N.C. — Eden Police have identified a man connected to an armed robbery at Sally’s Beauty, Friday.

Police say they have identified the suspect as Jackie Jermaine Moore.

According to police, after a thorough investigation and speaking with the District Attorney’s office, Investigators have obtained warrants on Moore.

Investigators say, warrants for Moore’s arrest have been issued for two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count for robbery of a store employee, and one count for robbery of a store customer.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

