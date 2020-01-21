EDEN, N.C. — Eden Police have identified a man connected to an armed robbery at Sally’s Beauty, Friday.
Police say they have identified the suspect as Jackie Jermaine Moore.
According to police, after a thorough investigation and speaking with the District Attorney’s office, Investigators have obtained warrants on Moore.
Investigators say, warrants for Moore’s arrest have been issued for two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count for robbery of a store employee, and one count for robbery of a store customer.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.
OTHER STORIES
Dad charged with assault after tackling student who was wrestling his son
Bicyclist has broken neck vertebrae, partially crushed spine after hit-and-run
'Known gang member' arrested after police chase in High Point
Masked men who held up a Mebane Wells Fargo arrested, police say
The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.