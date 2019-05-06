EDEN, N.C. — Two Eden parents have been charged with child abuse after their 1-year-old nearly drowned in a pool.

Eden Police said Theodore Weese, 35, and Nova Fuquay, 31, are charged with Misdemeanor Child Abuse. On Monday, police arrived at the house on Delaware Avenue and found the baby in a pool. Police said the baby was rushed to UNC Rockingham Hospital and later airlifted to Chapel Hill.

Luckily police said the baby is expected to make a full recovery.

RELATED: Pool Season Is Here. But First, Do You and Your Children Know How to Swim?

Police said the couple is charged with Misdemeanor Child Abuse for creating and allowing a substantial risk of physical injury upon the child.