Eden police investigating after shots fired call sends person to trauma center

The department responded to Meadow Greens Shopping Center in reference to a shots fired call Saturday.

EDEN, N.C. — Eden police are investigating after a person was taken to a trauma center following a shooting over the weekend.

The Eden Police Department responded to Meadow Greens Shopping Center in reference to a shots fired call Saturday.

According to police, once they arrived, police found a gunshot victim in a car belonging to Mary Magdalene McKenzie.

Investigators said McKenzie was not in her car, but a witness said she had been earlier Saturday.

While at the shopping center officers learned McKenzie has some health issues requiring medication. The officers found her medicine in her car.

Police said McKenzie was found safe Monday.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.