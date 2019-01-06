EDEN, N.C. — Eden police need your help locating a man considered armed and dangerous.

Police say 36-year-old Justin Marcellus Norman left the scene following an assault Saturday.

According to authorities, the assault took place in the 400 block of Greenwood St. in Eden.

After an investigation, multiple warrants were secured on Norman for numerous charges stemming from previous incidents in Eden as well as the current assault.

Charges

Two (2) counts of Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property (F)

One (1) count of Assault by Pointing a Gun (M)

Two (2) counts of Assault on a Female (M)

Four (4) counts of Communicating Threats (M)

One (1) count of Resisting a Public Officer (M)

One (1) count of Fleeing to Elude Arrest (F)

One (1) count of Reckless Driving to Endanger (M)

Those with whereabouts of Norman are urged to contact Det. Eric Worley or Det. Yvira Baez at the Eden Police Department at 336-623-9755.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, you can call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-968.

