Fight between high school girls leads to shootout in Eden, police say

Police said two high school-aged girls got into a fight, and then asked their family and friends to help them get revenge.

EDEN, N.C. — One person was arrested and another is wanted following a shootout between cars in Eden on Thursday.

Eden police said officers got reports of gunfire at South Hamilton Street and Bridge Street, and then at Jay Street and Patrick Street, where one person was shot in the face. Police said the victim had minor injuries, "not consistent with a direct gunshot wound."

Investigators learned the shootout was the result of a previous fight between two high school-aged girls.

Police said the teenage girls asked for help from their family and friends to get revenge. Investigators said the two parties then arranged a meeting location just outside of Eden. Multiple carloads of people were waiting at the location when one car pulled up and then kept driving into Eden. Police said the other cars followed into the city where shots were exchanged between the vehicles.

Police arrested and charged Destiny Blake Cardwell, 19, with assault with a deadly weapon.

Police are searching for Cary Denzel Myers, 24, who is wanted for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.