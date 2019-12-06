GREENSBORO, N.C. — Eight indictments returned by the grand jury at the end of May were apart of a coordinated effort with federal, state, and local law enforcement intended to reduce repeat violent and gun-related crime in High Point according to Matthew G.T. Martin, United States Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.

On May 28, 2019, the grand jury returned indictments which charged the eight defendants, all of whom were previously convicted of at least one serious crime, with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In addition, one defendant was also charged with possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute.

The defendants and charges are as follows:

PHOTOS | Eight Guilford County Men Indicted On Gun, Drug Violations Crandall Ortais Ingram, age 26, of High Point, NC; felon in possession of a firearm. Jerry Douglas, Jr., age 33, of High Point, NC; felon in possession of a firearm. Zytae Tyshawne BASKINS, age 24, of High Point, NC; felon in possession of a firearm. Rodney Demarius Hines, 26, of High Point, NC; felon in possession of a firearm. Eddie Bernard Bratton, 39, of Greensboro, NC; felon in possession of a firearm. Edwin Marquis Bates,30, High Point, NC; felon in possession of a firearm. David Christopher Stallings,33, of High Point, NC Nicholas Jermaine Robinson, 24, of Greensboro NC

