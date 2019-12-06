GREENSBORO, N.C. — Eight indictments returned by the grand jury at the end of May were apart of a coordinated effort with federal, state, and local law enforcement intended to reduce repeat violent and gun-related crime in High Point according to Matthew G.T. Martin, United States Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.
On May 28, 2019, the grand jury returned indictments which charged the eight defendants, all of whom were previously convicted of at least one serious crime, with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
In addition, one defendant was also charged with possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute.
The defendants and charges are as follows:
